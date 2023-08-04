Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 0.6%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). Approximately 147,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 266,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.50).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.17.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

