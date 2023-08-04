Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance
Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $592.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
