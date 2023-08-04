Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,324. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

