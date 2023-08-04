Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GEL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 730,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,856. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

