Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 673665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.6% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

