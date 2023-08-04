Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 673665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
GENI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.6% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
