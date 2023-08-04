GeniuX (IUX) One Day Volume Tops $7,475.28

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $582,020.30 and $7,475.28 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001175 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
