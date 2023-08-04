Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMAB. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $752.20.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

