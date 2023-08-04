Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. 562,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 545,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Genprex Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genprex
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
