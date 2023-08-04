Genuine Parts Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $156.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,847. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.