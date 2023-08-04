GFG Capital LLC Acquires 4,010 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. 31,082,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,742,170. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

