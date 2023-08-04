GFG Capital LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.63. 4,131,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,756. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

