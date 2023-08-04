GFG Capital LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 17,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 29,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. 2,026,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,664. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

