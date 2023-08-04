GFG Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock valued at $201,292,515. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

