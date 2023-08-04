GFG Capital LLC Purchases 4,696 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 5,816,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,366,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

