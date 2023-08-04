GFG Capital LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $187.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,247. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

