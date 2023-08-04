Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 131,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

