Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:GIL opened at C$40.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$35.76 and a 52-week high of C$46.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.60.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9643202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.