Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.94.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 422,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

