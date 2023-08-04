Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Glaukos updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. 299,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,725. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.