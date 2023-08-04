Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 7.8 %

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

