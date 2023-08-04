Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.35-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.66 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.98. The stock had a trading volume of 754,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

