Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,591. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $116.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

