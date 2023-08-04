Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,493 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

