Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $14.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 463,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,825 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 9,944,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

