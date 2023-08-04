Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 10,987 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $262.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.