Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 20,434 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $74.30. 2,113,812 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.