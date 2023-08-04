Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 43,560 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

ABBV stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.