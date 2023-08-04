Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.19. 5,325,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

