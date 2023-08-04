Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 4,538,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,022. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,065,430 shares of company stock worth $4,005,683 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 55.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 209.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

