Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.58. 448,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

