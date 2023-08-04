GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 778737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.08 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of C$10.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.018769 EPS for the current year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Further Reading

