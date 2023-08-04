Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.
