Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 531,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

