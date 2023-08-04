Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.
Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GOVB remained flat at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile
