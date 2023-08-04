Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GOVB remained flat at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

