Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

