Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.96 billion. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $735,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 163,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

