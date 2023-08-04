Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 12% After Earnings Beat

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares were up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 210,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 972,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gray Television Stock Up 20.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.