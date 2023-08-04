Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Down 6.3%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 3,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Graybug Vision Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

