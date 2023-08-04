Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 444,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,782. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $577.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $158.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $34,574.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,238.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

