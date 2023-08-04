Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.48

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.48 and last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 193882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWO shares. Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 42.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.31.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6384335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. Company insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

