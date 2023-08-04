Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.68. 80,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 469,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

