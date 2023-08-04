Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:GFF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 647,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.59. Griffon has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Griffon by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

