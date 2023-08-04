Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 943,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

