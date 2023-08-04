Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.58.
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 943,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.