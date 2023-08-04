Gritstone Asset Management LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,867. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

