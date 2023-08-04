Gritstone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMIV remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,771. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum Merger IV Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.