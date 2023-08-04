Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I comprises approximately 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 5.21% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHUA remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

