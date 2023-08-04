Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 493,415 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance
SCRMW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,856. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
