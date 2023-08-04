Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLIT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.9 %

HLIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,638. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

