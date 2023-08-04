Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

