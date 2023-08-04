Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09), reports. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 25.00%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

HVT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,398. The firm has a market cap of $546.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

